Cuban president receives credentials from Azerbaijani envoy [PHOTO]

12 January 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has received the credentials of the recently appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador Ruslan Rzayev, Azernews reports via Azerbaijani Embassy.

Ruslan Rzayev conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Cuban leader during their conversation.

Cuba's president praised Azerbaijan for its successful tenure as the organization's chairman while recalling his trip to Azerbaijan to attend the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2019.

Moreover, he welcomed Azerbaijan's decision to open an embassy in Cuba.

Furthermore, an exchange of views on the development of relations between the two countries in various areas, the continuation of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, and other issues of mutual interest occurred during the conversation.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan was established on October 12, 2007.

The working group on Azerbaijani-Cuban Inter-Parliamentary Relations operates in the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the Cuban-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group operates in the National Assembly of People’s Power of the Republic of Cuba.

In total, ten documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Cuba. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $143,290 in 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz