Baku rejects "road blockage" allegation of US ambassador to OSCE

7 January 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku has responded to a US concern about Azerbaijan’s alleged "blocking" of the Lachin-Khankandi road, Azernews reports.

“The United States remains concerned the Lachin Corridor has now been blocked for over three weeks, creating a grave humanitarian situation. We thank @ICRC for providing critical aid during this time, but call on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore access immediately,” US ambassador to OSCE Michael Carpenter alleged in a tweet.

In a response to the US ambassador, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayxan Hajizada regretted the tweet.

“It is unfortunate that @USAmbOSCE is deceived by false narrative on `blockade’ & `humanitarian situation’. If #Lachin road w/be under block no vehicle would pass through it. Why it is OK to use the road for all sorts of illegal activities, but protesting agnst is not appropriate?” the spokesperson questioned.

A peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGO representatives against ecocide in Karabakh has been underway on the Lachin road for the twenty-seventh day in a row, Azernews reports.

On January 6, the conditions for the unhindered passage of two passenger cars, four trucks, and a supply vehicle owned by the Russian peacekeepers along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road were made available.

A total of 24 vehicles passed through the Lachin-Khankandi road on January 6.

Earlier, false information about Azerbaijanis allegedly blocking the Khankandi-Lachin road and preventing supply vehicles from passing was circulated in the Armenian media.

In a nutshell, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz