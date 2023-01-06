Azerbaijan ranks 57th for global military power

6 January 2023 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan ranks 57th among 145 countries based on currently available firepower for the year 2023, Azernews reports per the Global Firepower portal.

The nation’s PowerIndex score of 0.9391, where a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect'.

In conformity with the rating, Georgia ranks 85th, while Armenia is 94th. The United States topped the chart, with Russia and China taking the second and third places respectively.

The annual Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex score with categories ranging from the number of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

In 2022, Azerbaijan ranked 63rd.

