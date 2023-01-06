Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Ombudswoman's Office ink joint action plan

6 January 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan have signed a Joint Action Plan for 2023, Azernews reports via the ministry.

A Joint Action Plan for 2023 on the topic of "Work done by the Ombudsman institution for the protection of the rights of servicemen" as well as the analysis of the situation in the area of human rights protection has been signed by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Ombudsman Office.

The events that are scheduled to take place this year in the different types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, have been determined according to the plan. The location and time, as well as the responsible persons for the events, have also been established under the plan.

There will be a number of meetings regarding the protection of servicemen's rights, an examination of the state of human rights protection, the hearing of reports on various subjects, and an in-depth discussion of viewpoints during the events.

