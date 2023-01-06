Police detain suspects in drug trafficking in Balakan [PHOTO]

6 January 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Officers of the Balakan District Police Department conducted a series of operations against people involved in drug trafficking in the territory of the district, Azernews reports.

As a result of the police operations that were carried out over the past two days, eight people were detained and 15 kg of drugs were confiscated.

As the Shaki regional group of the press service of the Interior Ministry reported, Farman and Israfil Garayevs cousins were detained first during the police operations.

Marijuana was found during a personal search on them. In the course of the ongoing measures, it was determined that Farman Garayev hid a large amount of narcotic drugs in his house. During the search of his home in Garakli village, 14 kg of dried marijuana was found.

The investigation revealed that the detainee organized a drug plantation in a wooded area and was involved in planting marijuana since March of last year. During the inspection of the wooded area, the remaining narcotic plants were seized and handed over to the investigation.

As a result of operational and search activities, police officers detained another six residents of the district, Asgar Asgarov, Rizvan Djudjuev, Azar Gardashov, Kamran Aliyev, Araz Babayev and Nazim Baradov, suspects in drug trading and storing. A large quantity of potent narcotic drugs, heroin, and marijuana, were found and seized from them.

Most of the detainees were convicted of similar misdeeds and confessed that they had been engaged in drug trafficking.

A criminal case has been initiated into the cases by the Balakan District Polis Department and operations are continuing in the district to expose the persons engaged in drug trafficking.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz