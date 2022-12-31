Visit of Chief of General Staff to liberated territories continues on holiday's eve [PHOTO]

31 December 2022 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

On the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, the visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, and the leadership of the Ministry to the military units stationed in the liberated territories continues.

The Chief of the General Staff is inspecting the combat readiness of the military personnel in the units and is inquiring about the service and living conditions of servicemen.

Having met with the personnel who is on combat duty, Colonel General K. Valiyev got acquainted with the current situation in the area. It was reported that all the necessary conditions for organizing the service and combat activities of servicemen were created.

During the meeting with servicemen, the Chief of the General Staff inquired about their concerns and congratulated the military personnel on the holidays, as well as presented valuable gifts.

Then the Chief of the General Staff met with the command staff and delivered the Defense Minister’s relevant instructions on further improving the combat capability of the units and strengthening the vigilance of the personnel during military service.

The measures to be implemented during 2023 were extensively discussed at the meeting.

---

