Azerbaijan to make purchase and sale of precious stones, metals cashless

30 December 2022 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

In Azerbaijan, the monetary amount is determined, in excess of which the purchase and sale of products made of precious stones and metals will be carried out only in a non-cash form, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in the “On targeted financial sanctions” draft law that was discussed at today’s session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the bill, the purchase and sale of products made of precious stones and metals for a total amount of more than 15,000 ($8,820) will be carried out only in a non-cash form.

After discussion, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.

--

