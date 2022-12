29 December 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

The Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan has got a new interior minister, Azernews reports.

Police Col Suleyman Nematov, now the former chief of Baku's Surakhani District, will run the interior agency of the exclave, according to an order of the first deputy chairman of the Supreme Majlis, Azar Zeynalov.

Under another order of Azar Zeynalov, Rashad Ismayilov was fired from his post as the interior minister.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz