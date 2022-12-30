Azerbaijan completes drafting foster family program

30 December 2022 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has completed the work on a Foster Family program aimed at caring for children in orphanages, Social Services Agency Chairman Vugar Behbudov said at the press conference on the results of 2022, Azernews reports.

He noted that the drafted documents have been sent to the relevant authorities.

"A subsystem has also been created. After the settlement of legislative issues, the implementation of the service will begin. We hope that by this we will be able to create a family environment for children growing up in state-run institutions," he said.

Moreover, he stated that a total of 355 children have been adopted in Azerbaijan since November 1, 2019, adding that 207 of them were adopted this year.

"At the same time, work is underway to form the institution of a foster family," he said.

Further, the chairman stated that Azerbaijan continues to provide housing for those who have lost both parents and are being raised in orphanages.

"In Azerbaijan, 252 people who grew up in orphanages are provided with housing," he said.

