28 December 2022 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree appointing Mahir Aliyev Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar.

By another presidential decree, Rashad Ismayilov was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar.

