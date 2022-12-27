Western Azerbaijan Community commences developing 'Concept of Return'
By Trend
The 'Western Azerbaijan Community' has commenced developing the 'Concept of Return' that was put forward by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the Community Ulviyya Zulfigar told the local media, Trend reports.
"The Community will make every effort to prepare this concept in a timely manner. After it is finished, we will continue working following this document," she said.
