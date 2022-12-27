Western Azerbaijan Community commences developing 'Concept of Return'

27 December 2022 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

The 'Western Azerbaijan Community' has commenced developing the 'Concept of Return' that was put forward by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the Community Ulviyya Zulfigar told the local media, Trend reports.

"The Community will make every effort to prepare this concept in a timely manner. After it is finished, we will continue working following this document," she said.

