Azerbaijan's media sector aims for new level through ongoing progress - Trend's deputy director

26 December 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's media sector is developing, and there are reforms in progress to bring the media to a new level, said Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Sahil Kerimli during the signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Institute of Technology and the Turkic.World media project, Trend reports.

"In this regard, I would also like to note the attention of the head of state to this field. Of course, at the same time, a lot of responsibility falls on the media themselves," said Kerimli.

Speaking about the signing of the memorandum, he noted that Trend News Agency is constantly working to expand cooperative ties, and also implementing international projects.

"Our main goal is to bring the realities of Azerbaijan to the world and protect the national interests of the country. Today, some forces are conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan, and the media plays a huge role in bringing the realities of the country to the world," Kerimli said.

Today, the first joint media platform of the Turkic-speaking states, Turkic.World and the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology signed a memorandum of cooperation. According to the memorandum, the Turkic.World media project became the official media partner of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology.

