Azerbaijani army commando units hold graduation ceremony [PHOTO]

27 December 2022

The Azerbaijani Army Commando Initial Courses have conducted a graduation ceremony under the training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Activities are underway to improve the combat capabilities of both troops and military units, the ministry stressed.

First, the memory of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, were honored with observance of a minute of silence. The national anthem was performed.

Further, congratulations by the Defense Ministry leadership were conveyed to the participants. The speakers emphasized the importance of such courses in raising the professionalism and combat capabilities of military personnel, wishing the graduates well in their future service. Then, the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched by the podium, and a photo was taken.

On June 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar District. That was the second commando military unit commissioned in the liberated regions, following the one founded in Hadrut on December 24, 2021.

Earlier, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

