Azerbaijan ensuring prosperity, security in S. Caucasus under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership – former ISESCO director general

Azerbaijan liberated its occupied lands under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, thus paving the way for a prosperous and secure South Caucasus region, former Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri told Trend.

“President Ilham Aliyev is one of the respected world leaders who works hard to ensure peace and security worldwide. After liberating the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, there was a chance for maintaining regional peace and prosperity, and that is what President Ilham Aliyev has been calling for and is still calling for. Implementation of major projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur will bring prosperity to this region and benefit the neighboring countries as well,” he said.

According to Altwaijri, in a world where each part can't live in isolation, only wise leadership can give constructive ideas and initiatives, and that is what President Ilham Aliyev is doing.

ISESCO's former director general noted that Azerbaijan is a stable and reliable country with great potential and natural resources, among them are oil and gas.

“Europe can rely on Azerbaijan to receive continuous supplies of oil and gas without fearing any disruption. The policies adopted by Azerbaijan in supplying Europe with energy have been always rational and civilized in a world plagued with conflicts and division. These policies proof that Azerbaijan has an able and wise leadership,” Altwaijri stressed.

He also emphasized that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center built a reputation and had its success thanks to the great support of President Ilham Aliyev, which is rare in the world today.

“I am one of the many members of the Center who are witnesses to that. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a soft power that reflects the positive image of Azerbaijan to the world and shows that our culture is humane, peaceful, open to all cultures and religions and promotes dialogue and rapprochement between all people of the world," Altwaijri said.

