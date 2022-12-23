Azerbaijan approves another agreement with Türkiye

23 December 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Another agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has been approved, Trend reports.

The bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on plant quarantine cooperation" was submitted for discussion at the Parliament's session on December 23.

Following parliamentary discussions, the agreement was put to the vote and adopted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz