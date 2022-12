23 December 2022 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The sooner Ruben Vardanyan leaves Karabakh, the better for everyone, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 23 in Moscow, Trend reports.

