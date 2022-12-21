Azerbaijan once again sues Armenia for vandalism

21 December 2022 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

On December 20, Azerbaijani Supreme Court Deputy Chairman and representative of the country in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Chingiz Asgarov filed a lawsuit against Armenian vandalism in the European Court, Azernews reports.

"New interstate application Aze v. Arm lodged with #ECHR: facts of #Armenia's responsibility for destruction of hundreds of Azerbaijanis' properties in Laçın, Zabux and Sus of #Azerbaijan in May-August 2022," Asgarov tweeted.

To recap, during Armenia's three-decade-long occupation, along with humanitarian terror, Armenia committed systematic vandalism against Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Karabakh by erasing historical Azerbaijani toponyms, destroying hundreds of historical and cultural monuments, mosques, and other shrines, desecrating religious values, misappropriating ancient Albanian churches, presenting them as Armenian.

Nearly 900 cemeteries in the liberated lands were completely destroyed, tombstones were broken, and graves were excavated with the remains desecrated. For the past 30 years, Azerbaijani citizens have been denied the right to visit their loved ones' graves.

Armenia committed ethnic-cultural genocide as well as ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis. There remained no Azerbaijanis in Armenia as a result of the mass deportation of the ethnic Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands in the early 20th century. Over 250,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands and became refugees as a result of the final deportation in 1988 alone.

