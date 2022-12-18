Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly rejects Canadian biased statement

18 December 2022 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected a biased statement by the Canadian Foreign Policy in defense of Armenia, Azernews reports with reference to a tweet by the spokesman of the ministry.

"Strongly reject biased statement by @CanadaFP calling Azerbaijan to reopen the #Lachin road. Canada would better aid the peace process by calling Armenia to end abusing Lachin road for illegal military & economic activities, incl. transferring & planting 2021-Armenia-produced landmines in Azerbaijan."

