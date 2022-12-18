Azerbaijani Defense Ministry demines over 16,000 ha of lands in Karabakh after war [VIDEO]

18 December 2022 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

In 2022, up to 15,620 hectares of Azerbaijani lands in Karabakh were completely cleared of mines and unexploded amammunitions, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On December 16, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that up to 15,620 hectares of the liberated territories were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances by the Azerbaijan army's engineer-sapper units.

The engineer-sapper units have so far cleared over 29,113 hectares of lands of mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories. In total, 10,445 unexploded ordnances, 2,580 anti-tank mines, and 10,185 anti-personnel mines have been found and destroyed, the agency added.

Demining of settlements, fields filled with mines, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories are the focus of the efforts. The Azerbaijan army's engineer-sapper units are equipped with Turkiye-made MEMATT (Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment).

In the liberated territories, the essential engineering support activities are continuing.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.