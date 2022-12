15 December 2022 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree dismissing a judge of the Sabunchu District Court in Baku Suleyman Aghayev.

According to the order, the decision was made following the proposal of the Judicial-Legal Council.

The document comes into force from the date of its signing.

