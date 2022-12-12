OTS commemorates memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

12 December 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States commemorated the memory of the great Azerbaijani leader, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports per the organization's Twitter page.

"We commemorate with deep respect National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev," the tweet said.

As reported earlier, today - December 12 - marks the 19th anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev - the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, renowned politician, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

The national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, passed away on December 12, 2003, at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

He was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

