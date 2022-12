11 December 2022 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for Belgium in order to participate in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the countries of the EU's Eastern Partnership, which will be held in Brussels, on December 12.

Within the framework of Jeyhun Bayramov's visit, it is also planned to hold bilateral meetings.

