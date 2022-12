10 December 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld is leaving today for a visit to Zangilan and Gubadli, Trend reports via the ambassador's Twitter page.

"I am getting ready for my first trip to Zangilan and Gubadli. I hope to be back in time to watch England play against France. Of course, I will cheer for England. And you?" he wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz