Azerbaijan, Turkiye host 14th military dialogue in Ankara [PHOTO]

9 December 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Ankara hosted the 14th Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Ahead of the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation paid homage to the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Turkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

At the meetings with Turkish Chief of the General Staff Army General Yashar Guler, and Second Chief of the General Staff Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev discussed in detail the prospects of the development of cooperation between both countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as topics of mutual interest.

