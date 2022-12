7 December 2022 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to launch the Academician Xoshbaxt Yusifzada tanker built at Baku Shipyard by the order of the Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO).

Chairman of the ASCO Rauf Valiyev informed the president of the next-generation tanker.

