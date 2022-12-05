Azerbaijani serviceman dies of gunshot wound

5 December 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Private Elnur Mammadov of the Azerbaijani army died of a gunshot wound, Azernews reports, citing the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office received information about the death of Mammadov Elnur Agazada oglu, a serviceman of X military unit of the Defense Ministry following a shot from a firearm.

Based on the information received, the officers of the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office examined the scene of the incident and the body, seized items relevant to the case as material evidence, took statements, and performed other actions.

A criminal case was initiated by the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office under a relevant article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, witnesses were questioned, appropriate examinations were appointed and the necessary investigative actions were immediately carried out.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

---

