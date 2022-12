4 December 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On December 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

During the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and take part in bilateral events.

