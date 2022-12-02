Facilities providing irrigation water to land plot of Shaki-Oghuz Agropark launched [PHOTO]

2 December 2022 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done on providing the land plot of Shaki-Oghuz Agropark with irrigation water.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Zaur Mikayilov informed the head of state of the project.

The head of state launched the facilities to provide the land plot of the agropark with irrigation water.

---

