Preparations for joint Azerbaijani-Turkiye University in the pipeline

The construction of a joint Azerbaijan-Turkiye University is currently underway, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Education and Science Ministry.

After a visit by Council of Higher Education President Erol Ozvar to Azerbaijan in December 2021, on March 15-17, 2022, a delegation led by Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev visited Turkiye at the invitation of the chairman of the Higher Education Council.

During the visit, discussions were held on the rights and obligations of the parties in the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye University.

As of now, Turkiye has 204 universities and 51 in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, and prosperity through establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal of bringing the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries keen on involvement in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

