Azerbaijani State Border Service reveals number of border transgressors for November

3 December 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's State Border Service detained 47 people for violating the state border, 27 of whom were Azerbaijani citizens, 14 Pakistanis, one Turk and one Liberian, one Russian, and three Iranian citizens in November 2022, Azernews reports via the press service.

In all, 29 detainees tried to cross the state border with fake documents.

Moreover, appropriate measures were taken against some 1,288 people detained for violating the rules of the border. The state border service also identified and handed over to the relevant structures 291 people who were on the wanted list. Besides, the departure of 428 people, who are prohibited from leaving Azerbaijan, and the entry of 25 people, who are prohibited from entering the country, was prevented.

According to the statistics, some 18.94 kilograms of drugs and 419 psychotropic medications were seized as a result of the measures taken to combat drug trafficking.

Moreover, as part of anti-smuggling measures, smuggled goods worth AZN297,302 ($174,880) were seized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz