Russian peacekeepers still show disdainful attitude towards our appeals - Azerbaijani MoD

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has renewed its call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, temporarily stationed in Karabakh, to correctly use regional toponyms, Azernews reports per the ministry.

“Regretfully, the Russian Federation’s peacekeeping contingent still shows a disdainful attitude towards our appeals. We remind once again that the mention of settlement names in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan by fictitious Armenian toponyms, including the usage of the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh territory’ expression, is inadmissible,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged the Russian peacekeeping contingent against using inaccurate place names.

"We remind that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, dated 01.12. 2022, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the territory referred to as the 'Nagorno-Karabakh territory' is the Karabakh economic region, and the official names of Azerbaijani settlements, mentioned as 'Mardakert', 'Martuni', 'Madagiz' and 'Getavan', are AGHDARA, XOJAVAND, SUGOVUSHAN, and GOZLUKORPU, respectively,' said the statement.

In the meantime, this is the eighth appeal by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry to Russian peacekeepers. So far, no response has been received to any of the appeals.

