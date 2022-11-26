Zangazur Corridor – core matter for boosting regional connectivity in S. Caucasus, ECIPE says

26 November 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Located between North-South and East-West transport corridors, Azerbaijan is recognized as an important transport and logistics center of the region. Cooperation with the countries of the EU in this area has been successful so far. The international East-West, North-South and South-West transport corridors through the country are advantageous for both distance and time.

As Tengiz Pkhaladze, a non-resident senior fellow at the European Center for International Political Economy (ECIPE), told Trend, Zangazur Corridor, as well as many other significant infrastructure projects that emerge in the region, thanks to Azerbaijan, will act as the main drivers for boosting regional connectivity.

According to the expert, the massive reconstruction work that Azerbaijan is carrying out in the liberated lands will offer many new possibilities for all regional stakeholders.

“For example, the launch of such international corridors as Zangilan and Fuzuli airports is very important for South Caucasus. These routes do not only increase the connectivity of Azerbaijan, but also highlight stability that the country provides today, and open up new opportunities for all interested parties. At the same time, the interest is growing rapidly,” he said.

Pkhaladze stressed that for all these unique economic opportunities to occur, of course, it is necessary to achieve a peace deal with Armenia first.

“To make Zangazur Corridor work, first of all, Azerbaijan and Armenia have to finalize the peace agreement, and I really hope that it will come to life soon for the benefit of the whole region. I believe that the countries of the wider region and, most importantly, business from these countries will pay more attention to the South Caucasus,” he concluded.

