Protocol on Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan co-op approved

25 November 2022 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Protocol on cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Social Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic over compulsory state social insurance", signed in Bishkek on October 11, 2022, Trend reports.

According to the decree, after the Protocol's entering into force, Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population will ensure the implementation of a document's provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will notify the Kyrgyz government on the implementation of domestic procedures required for the protocol.

