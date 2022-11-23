New version of law "On political parties" in Azerbaijan considers previous proposals

23 November 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The new version of the draft law "On political parties" considers a number of proposals, put forward during the previous discussions, said Assistant to the Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Ali Huseynli during the discussions on the updated version of the draft law "On political parties", Trend reports.

"The amendments were introduced to the draft bill, as well as some issues that caused disagreements during the discussions were removed. I believe that there are grounds to recommend the draft bill for consideration at the plenary session," said Huseynli.

Previously, on July 26, 2022, the Milli Majlis invited political parties registered in Azerbaijan to submit their proposals on the new draft law "On Political Parties". Over the past period, about 50 political parties have officially submitted more than 250 proposals. On October 24, a public hearing on the draft law "On Political Parties" was held at Milli Majlis. The next hearing was held on November 4. Based on the proposals presented at the hearings, an updated version of the draft bill was prepared.

