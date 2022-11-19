Azerbaijani, UAE Ministries of Internal Affairs sign MoU

19 November 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the UAE Ministry of Interior have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The MoU on the mutual recognition of driving licenses and their replacement was signed during a visit of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant-General Oruj Zalov to the UAE on November 15-17.

The document will enter into force following the completion of the relevant procedures in accordance with the national legislation of both countries.

---

