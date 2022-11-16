Heating system to several buildings in Shusha restored

16 November 2022 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The heating systems for a total of 16 buildings have been reconstructed in Shusha, Azernews reports with reference to acting Сhairman of Azeristiliktechizat company Ilham Mirzaliyev.

He said this at a briefing dedicated to the beginning of the heating season in the country.

According to him, the intra-quarterly system, as well as the heating and hot water supply systems to 16 buildings with various uses, have all been reconstructed, and seven boilers with a combined capacity of 8,110 kWh have been built and put into service.

---

