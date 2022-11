11 November 2022 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

Azerbaijani ambassador Ali Alizada was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Day.Az reports, citing IRNA.

The reason for summoning the ambassador to the Iranian Foreign Ministry is the alleged anti-Iranian propaganda carried out in the Azerbaijani media, the report adds.

----

