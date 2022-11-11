AZERNEWS releases another print issue

11 November 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 11 November.

The new edition includes articles: Iranian subtext in Aliyev’s Shusha speech; Output from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli offshore deposit hits 114m barrels; Azerbaijani leader’s wisdom, strong army & national unity major components of Karabakh win; Grammy-winning jazz fusion band leaves crowd in awe, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.