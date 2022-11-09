Azernews.Az

Symbols of Istanbul lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag [PHOTO]

9 November 2022 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war, the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge and the historic Galata Tower in Istanbul are illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul wrote in its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"In the second anniversary of the Victory of Azerbaijan, the Istanbul bridge and the Galata Tower were lit up with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag," the publication says.

---

