Congratulations on the great Victory Day, Azerbaijan

8 November 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

On November 8, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day in the 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of historical lands from Armenia's occupation.

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later dubbed the Iron Fist.

The Patriotic War, which lasted 44 days, ended with almost 30-year occupation and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani army liberated from the Armenian occupation five towns, four settlements, 286 villages, a large number of strategic heights in Karabakh. Admitting defeat, Armenia signed an act of surrender, according to which, it undertook to liberate the occupied districts of Aghdam, Lachin, and Kalbajar of Azerbaijan.

Victory Day was established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev in December 2020. On November 8, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha - was liberated.

