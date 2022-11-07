Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev assesses level of armament of Azerbaijani army [PHOTO/VIDEO]

7 November 2022 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Today, Azerbaijani army units stationed in Nakhchivan are equipped with the most modern weapons, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev told Trend within the "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" video project.

Trend presents the full version of the video interview.

