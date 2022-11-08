Azerbaijan, Switzerland hold first consular consultations [PHOTO}

8 November 2022 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The first-ever consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland were held in Bern, Azernews reports per Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov’s tweet.

During the meeting, Ingandarov held talks with Deputy State Secretary of Switzerland Johannes Matyassy.

“Together with Swizz FDFA Deputy State Secretary Mr.Johannes Matuassy was glad to open with welcoming remarks first ever Azerbaijan-Switzerland consular consultations in Bern 04/11/2022. Both delegations had constructive discussions in favor to develop cooperation in various spheres of mutual interests,” the tweet said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $457.2m in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5m and imports for $184.7m.

