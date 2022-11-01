Germany keen on developing economic relations with Azerbaijan

1 November 2022 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Sama Imanova

Germany is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann.

"German companies are interested in investing in industrial zones, expanding the use of their technologies at Azerbaijani enterprises, as well as developing German experience in Azerbaijan, including professional development of personnel," the ambassador said.

Azerbaijan has a convenient geographical location in terms of logistics, the German ambassador told a meeting with Elshad Nuriyev, the head of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan.

To recap, the sides highlighted their commitment to further strengthening relations, as well as attracting German investments in industrial zones.

