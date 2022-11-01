President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Algeria on visit [PHOTO]

1 November 2022 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Algeria to participate in the Summit on November 1 as an Honorary Guest at the invitation of the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, which hosted the 31st Summit of the League of Arab States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state at the Algiers Houari Boumediene International Airport.

The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by officials.

