President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Algeria on visit [PHOTO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Algeria to participate in the Summit on November 1 as an Honorary Guest at the invitation of the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, which hosted the 31st Summit of the League of Arab States.
A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state at the Algiers Houari Boumediene International Airport.
The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by officials.
