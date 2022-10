30 October 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On the occasion of the national holiday of fraternal Türkiye - Republic Day, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center is illuminated with the colors of the state flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This holiday has been celebrated in Turkey every year on October 29 since 1925.

