20 October 2022 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Following the official welcome ceremony in the city of Jabrayil, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a one-on-one meeting.

The heads of state first posed together for official photos.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz