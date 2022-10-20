Turkish president leaves for Azerbaijan

20 October 2022 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left for Azerbaijan, Trend reports on October 20 via the Turkish media.

According to the media, the president of Türkiye will take part in a number of official events in Zangilan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu and other officials.

