Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry credits UNESCO for approving Baku process document

A UNESCO session has passed a draft decision proposed by Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A draft decision, proposed by Azerbaijan on the agenda of the 215th session of UNESCO, entitled "Baku Process: Promoting Intercultural Dialogue and Social Inclusion for Sustainable Peace and Development" was unanimously adopted on 19 October, Azernews reports via the official statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that although Armenia, a member of the Executive Board of UNESCO, tried to prevent the adoption of the draft decision, it was unanimously adopted with the support of 41 countries.

"The Baku process", launched in 2008 at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is one of the most important platforms to promote intercultural dialogue in the world and is supported by the UN.

Around 1,500 participants from 135 countries took part in the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, with international organizations such as UNESCO and ISESCO as partners. The World Forum is considered one of the main platforms for intercultural and interreligious dialogue worldwide.

