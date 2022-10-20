US to provide 15 mine-detection dogs to Azerbaijan by 2023 [PHOTO]

20 October 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

US Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) will provide some 15 dogs to the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) by the summer of 2023, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) has been effectively cooperating with Azerbaijan for the past 25 years. ANAMA has received 60 mine-detection dogs so far, making it one of the Marshall Heritage Institute's largest recipients.

The agency will be provided with 15 more mine-detection dogs, bringing the total number of dogs sent to ANAMA to 75.

The Marshall Heritage Institute, one of the major non-governmental organizations in the field of humanitarian demining in the United States, named Goshgar Karimov, an ANAMA demining dog guide, and his demining dog Tori the best team of 2022.

The winners will be honored at the Marshall Heritage Institute's annual banquet in Washington, DC. Karimov, and Fikrat Aliyev, another ANAMA employee, have traveled to Washington to accept the award for the best team of the year.

The Azerbaijani embassy in the US hosted an official gathering to commemorate this historic occasion. A representative from the US Defense Department, the Marshall Heritage Institute's board of directors, supporting organizations, and officials from other humanitarian demining groups attended the gathering.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim, executive director of Marshall Heritage Institute Elise Becker, and Goshgar Karimov spoke at the meeting. The speakers highlighted their satisfaction with the Marshall Heritage Institute's engagement with Azerbaijan in the sphere of humanitarian demining and underlined the need for developing cooperation.

Later, Karimov showed to the attendees the finding and neutralization of a buried conventional mine using a mine-detecting dog.

In addition, Karimov, accompanied by a mine-detecting dog, visited numerous secondary schools in Virginia, providing educational material on the landmine problem affecting Azerbaijan and demonstrating the detection and neutralization of a conventional mine by a mine-detecting dog.

