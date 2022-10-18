Azerbaijani ambassador-designate to France pledges to justify president's confidence

18 October 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has thanked the president for her appointment as ambassador to France, Azernews reports, citing her tweet.

"Grateful to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the appointment as Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France,” Ambassador-Designate of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted.

“Will do my utmost to justify this high confidence & contribute to developing relations,” she said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz